Number of COVID-19 positive cases in India exceeds 2784, death toll at 75

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in India exceeded 2,784 and the death toll touched 75 on Saturday, according to State and Health Ministry reports.

Despite the rise in cases, Joint Secretary at the Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said the revised testing guideline is still under consideration and would be released by April 4.

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering -- including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.

An FIR was earlier registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897, in the national capital.