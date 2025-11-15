/Nowgam police station blast: New CCTV footage emerges showing deadly explosion

New CCTV footage has emerged following the deadly blast at the Nowgam Police Station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar. Earlier on late Friday (Nov 14), a massive explosion happened at the police station while the investigators were extracting samples from the cache of explosives seized after the J&K police busted a terror module in Faridabad. Nine people were killed and 29 others were injured in the incident described as an “accident” by authorities.

The blast occurred around 11:20 pm when a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was collecting samples from the massive cache of explosives, mainly ammonium nitrate, which was seized from Haryana’s Faridabad. During a press conference, DG J&K Police Nalin Prabhat confirmed the tragic incident in Srinagar.

The DGP said that the explosives were brought to the police station in Srinagar for further enquiry and examination, which had been going on for the last two days. Calling it an “accidental explosion”, he added that “any other speculation into the cause of the incident is unnecessary.” The police station building has suffered significant damage, while nearby buildings have also been affected, with their windows shattered.

The blast was so massive that it was heard up to 5 km away from the site of the incident and resulted in damage to houses, vehicles and other structures within a 1 km radius.

Earlier, authorities seized about 2,900 kg of explosives after a “white collar” terror network of doctors was busted by the police in Faridabad. After arresting Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie and Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, agencies recovered a large quantity of explosives.

Early Friday, authorities demolished the house of the prime suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi, who was driving the Hyundai i20 that exploded near Delhi’s Red Fort, killing 13. He is said to have bought fertilisers from Haryana’s Nuh, which were then used to make ammonium nitrate for the explosives.

As the investigation continues, information has emerged that the three doctors linked to Faridabad’s Al Falah University were using a Swiss communication app called Threema.