Northeast India elections LIVE | 44.73% voter turnout in Meghalaya and 57.06% in Nagaland till 1 PM
Story highlights
People in Meghalaya and Nagaland are voting today for 59 Assembly seats each. The voting started at 7 am. The ruling National People's Party is fighting to retain power in Meghalaya, while the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP are contesting the polls on a 40:20 seat-sharing basis in Nagaland.
Glimpses from the ongoing State Assembly Elections in Meghalaya & Nagaland
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma cast his vote at Walbakgre -29 polling station in Tura, Garo Hills
"People coming out in large no. to vote. This is good for democracy. I've not see this kind of voter turnout in the past. We are confident that it'll be in our favour," he says.
As polling for the assembly election gets underway in Nagaland and Meghalaya, I appeal to all voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers.
Your vote will strengthen the foundations of democracy and ensure a stronger, more peaceful and prosperous Nagaland & Meghalaya.
Election Commission of India shares pictures of people casting their votes in Nagaland
Glimpses of Voters standing in the queue at polling stations in Nagaland to cast their Votes during Nagaland Elections 2023.
Nagaland Chief Minister and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party candidate Neiphiu Rio cast his vote in the Kohima district in the ongoing Assembly polls in the state on Monday.
Rio is contesting from the Northern Angami-I seat in the Kohima district. He is up against Congress candidate Seyievilie Chachu for the seat.
Till 11 am, 26.70% voter turnout recorded in Meghalaya Elections 2023 and 35.76% in Nagaland Elections 2023
I feel that my vote & people's vote will decide that I will win this constituency as an MLA: Ernest Mawrie, Meghalaya BJP chief and party's candidate from West Shillong constituency, tells ANI after casting his vote
Till 9 am, 12.06% voter turnout recorded in Meghalaya Elections2023 and 15.76% in Nagaland Elections2023
Successfully casted my vote today for Nagaland Legislative Assembly Election 2023
Nagaland Assembly elections: Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Yanthungo Patton cast his vote from Riphyim Old III, 37 Tyui in the Assembly polls on Monday. Patton is contesting from Tyui.
Meghalaya Assembly elections: The first five voters in Meghalaya received mementoes as part of efforts to encourage people to turn out in large numbers and vote. Polling is currently underway at 3,419 polling stations across 59 Assembly constituencies of the state.
As part of security arrangements, over 19,000 polling personnel and 119 companies of CAPFs have been deployed in polling stations across Meghalaya. State police personnel are also working with the above teams to maintain law and order during the polling. The Election Commission of India has also ordered Meghalaya's international border with Bangladesh to be sealed till March 2.
People in Meghalaya have been advised not to carry their mobile phones with them to the polling booths. The direction by the Election Commission of India is part of elaborate security arrangements in the state to ensure free and fair elections. The EC advisory says that people aren't allowed to take phones inside voting compartments of polling booths across the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged voters in Meghalaya and Nagaland to cast their votes in record numbers. The two states went to polls on Monday. Modi tweeted, "Urging the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland, particularly the young and first time voters, to vote in record numbers today."
As polling for assembly election gets underway in Meghalaya and Nagaland, I appeal to all voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers.
Your vote will ensure a stronger, peaceful and prosperous Meghalaya and Nagaland.
Nagaland Assembly elections: Polling is on at 2,291 polling stations, manned by 11,500 polling staff and will continue till 4 pm without any break. Nagaland Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) V Shashank Shekhar said that around 13.16 lakh voters including 6,55,144 women are voting today to decide the fate of 183 candidates, including four women nominees.
Meghalaya Assembly elections: Voters have queued up in front of the polling stations in large numbers in Meghalaya where polling is currently on for 59 of the 60 Assembly seats. The polling in 3,419 polling stations will continue till 4 pm without any break. Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) FR Kharkongor said that a total of 369 candidates, including 36 women, are testing their luck in the assembly elections.
Nagaland Assembly elections: The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP are contesting the polls on a 40:20 seat-sharing basis in Nagaland. The Congress has fielded 23 aspirants. Notably, the party was in control of the state till 2003 but does not have any member in the current House. The NDPP-BJP alliance is seeking a mandate for the second term, with Neiphiu Rio as the chief ministerial candidate.
Nagaland Assembly elections: Voting for the Nagaland Assembly polls began at 7 am on Monday,. Over 13 lakh electors are set to decide the fate of 183 candidates. The nominees are contesting in 59 out of 60 seats, as the Akuluto seat in Zunheboto district was won uncontested by BJP nominee and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi.
Meghalaya Assembly elections: Polling has started for 59 of 60 assembly constituencies in Meghalaya at 7 am on Monday. 21.6 lakh voters are eligible to seal the electoral fate of 369 candidates. The ruling National People's Party is fighting to retain power. The BJP, Trinamool Congress and other regional parties are vying to change the government.