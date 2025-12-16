The Ministry of Home Affairs revealed data on border infiltrations on Tuesday (Dec 16); India sees maximum cases along the border the country shares with Bangladesh. Security forces have reported 23,926 infiltrators who have crossed over from borders along Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, and Bhutan in over a decade.
As per an official data tabled in the Lok Sabha, the India-Bangladesh border accounted for the highest number of apprehensions, followed by the borders with Myanmar, Pakistan, and Nepal-Bhutan. The figures, compiled year-wise since 2014, indicate persistent infiltration attempts along India's western and eastern frontiers, while the northern border with China has remained free of reported infiltration cases.
Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai shared the year-wise data in a written reply to a query raised by two Trinamool Congress MPs- Jagdish Chandra Barma Basunia and Sharmila Sarkar, informing that a total of 20,806 infiltrators were arrested at India's international borders with Bangladesh, Myanmar, Pakistan and Nepal-Bhutan since 2014 to 2024 while 3,120 infiltrators were arrested from these borders from between January and November 2025. The data shows that a maximum of 18,851 infiltrators were arrested along the India-Bangladesh border, followed by 1,165 similar arrests at the India-Myanmar border, 556 arrests at the India-Pakistan border, and 234 on the India-Nepal-Bhutan borders.