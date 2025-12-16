The Ministry of Home Affairs revealed data on border infiltrations on Tuesday (Dec 16); India sees maximum cases along the border the country shares with Bangladesh. Security forces have reported 23,926 infiltrators who have crossed over from borders along Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, and Bhutan in over a decade.

As per an official data tabled in the Lok Sabha, the India-Bangladesh border accounted for the highest number of apprehensions, followed by the borders with Myanmar, Pakistan, and Nepal-Bhutan. The figures, compiled year-wise since 2014, indicate persistent infiltration attempts along India's western and eastern frontiers, while the northern border with China has remained free of reported infiltration cases.

