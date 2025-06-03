/No enquiry, just fired, Jammu and Kashmir government cracks down on three employees for anti state activities

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha dismissed three government employees with immediate effect over alleged terror links. They were terminated under the sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311, which allows them to be terminated without holding any enquiry in cases about national security.

Three seperate order were issued on June 3 by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir's General Administartion Department for Malik Ishfaq Naseer, Constable in the Jammu and Kashmir Police Department resident of Anantnag District; Ajaz Ahmed, a teacher in the school education department resident of Poonch District and Waseem Ahmad Khan, a Junior Assistant in Government Medical College resident of Srinagar.

“These terminations have been carried out in the interest of the security of the state," read the government order.

The order also states that the government is satisfied after considering the “fact and circumstances of the case", that there are sufficiet evidence that can bypass the standard enquiry process.

The government is signalling that there will be zero tolerance for internal security threats in the wake of the brutal Pahalgham attack, however this also raises concern over the transparency, natural justice and potential of witch hunting.