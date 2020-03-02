Nirbhaya case: You are playing with fire, says judge after Pawan Kumar Gupta moves mercy petition to President

Pawan Kumar Gupta, the convict in the Nirbhaya gangrape case filed a mercy plea before the President of India.

You are playing with fire, you should be cautious, the judge told Pawan Gupta's lawyer A P Singh.



One wrong move by anybody, and you know the consequences, the judge told the lawyer.



Tihar jail official said the President will seek status report from the jail on Pawan Gupta's mercy plea.



Tihar jail said the ball is in government's court, judge has no role for now. The Delhi court reserved its order on petition filed by Pawan Gupta seeking a stay on the execution as his mercy petition is pending before the President.



Earlier, the Supreme Court had rejected the curative petition filed by Pawan Kumar Gupta, seeking commutation of his death penalty to life imprisonment in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

The President has earlier rejected the mercy petitions of Mukesh, Vinay and Akshay.



The court had issued death penalty against four death row convicts - Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh and had set the date of hanging on March 3 at 6am.