/NIA makes breakthrough in Red Fort blast with arrest of suicide bomber’s aide

In a major breakthrough in the Red Fort area car bomb blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Kashmiri resident who had conspired with the suicide bomber to carry out the terror attack, which claimed 10 innocent lives and left 32 others injured.

Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car involved in the attack was registered, was arrested in Delhi by the NIA, which had launched a massive search operation after taking over the case from the Delhi Police.

NIA investigations had revealed that the accused, a resident of Samboora , Pampore in Jammu and Kashmir, had conspired with the alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi, to unleash the terror attack. Amir had come to Delhi to facilitate the purchase of the car, which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to trigger the blast. NIA has forensically established the identity of the deceased driver of Vehicle Borne IED as Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama District and Assistant Professor in the General Medicine Department in Al Falah University at Faridabad.

The anti-terror agency has also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi. The vehicle is being examined for evidence in the case, in which NIA has so far examined 73 witnesses, including those injured in the blast that rocked the national capital on 10th November.