CRPF jawan espionage case: NIA Cracks down on terror funding network in 15 locations

In a significant development, the National Investigative Agency has conducted raids in 15 different locations across eight states in Pakistan-linked spying cases. It announced the seizure of a large cache of sophisticated electronic gadgets, sensitive financial documents, along with other incriminating materials as part of its crackdown against terrorism.

Notably, this raid was conducted in relation to the arrest of CRPF jawan Moti Ram Jat on May 20 from New Delhi, who was involved in espionage with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives, by passing on sensitive information to them since 2023. He was receiving funding from various channels in exchange for that information.

The jawan was dismissed and is currently in NIA custody. A case had been filed under sections 61(2), 147, 148 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita 2023, sections 3 & 5 of the Official Secrets Act 1923 and section 18 of UA(P) Act 1967. The security agency is continuing its investigation in this case.

Searches were conducted in Delhi, Maharashtra (Mumbai), Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Assam and West Bengal, where suspects linked to Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) were anticipated.

This operation underscores India's ongoing efforts to neutralise threats to national security, sleeper cells and terror-related financial activities.