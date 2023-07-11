NIA cracks down on newly floated outfits of banned terrorist organisations in J&K

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday once again cracked down on the newly floated offshoots of proscribed Pakistan-backed terrorist outfits operating in Jammu and Kashmir. NIA conducted raids at five locations in the three districts of Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama in the Kashmir valley, and seized several digital devices containing massive incriminating data.



“The locations raided today were residential premises of hybrid terrorists and Overground Workers (OGWs) linked with the newly formed offshoots and affiliates of several banned Kashmiri terrorist outfits. Premises of sympathisers and cadres of these organisations were also raided,” said NIA.



According to National Investigation Agency, all these cadres and workers are being investigated for activities relating to terror, violence and subversion in J&K. Authorities suspect their involvement in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs/magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotic substances and arms/ammunitions.

“The J&K terror conspiracy case (RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU) was registered suo moto by NIA on 21st June 2022. It relates to a physical and online conspiracy by the banned terror organisations to launch a series of violent terrorist attacks in J&K with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms etc. The Pakistan-backed outfits are also engaged in radicalizing local youth and mobilising overground workers, to disturb the peace and communal harmony in J&K,” said NIA.



As per NIA investigations, Pak-based operatives behind the conspiracy were using various social media platforms to spread terror among the people. They were also using drones to deliver arms/ammunition, explosives, narcotics etc. to their agents and cadres in the Kashmir valley.



The newly floated terror outfits under investigation include The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others. These outfits are affiliated with major banned terrorist organisations like Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda, etc.

