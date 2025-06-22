/NIA arrests 2 for sheltering Pakistani terrorists involved in Pahalgam terror attack

Several days after terrorists having links to Pakistan gunned down 26 people in the tourist location of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two men for harbouring the terrorists who carried out the horrifying attack. The identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack have als been revealed by Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar and Bashir Ahmad Jothar, who were arrested from Pahalgam, reported news agency ANI. They have also confirmed the attackers were Pakistani nationals affiliated to the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Parvaiz and Bashir had given shelter to three armed terrorists at a hut at Hill Park, said NIA, as reported by the news agency. Both made sure that the terrorists, who selectively killed the tourists on the basis of their religious identity, were provided with food, shelter and logistical support by Parvaiz and Bashir.

Both have been arrested under Section 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The NIA is further investigating the case RC-02/2025/NIA/JMU, registered after the gruesome attack on April 22, 2025.

(This is a developing story)