/Netizens slam Delhi LG’s ‘tone deaf’ hot air balloon rides as city chokes under pollution

Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has announced the first hot air balloon ride set to launch in the national capital on Saturday (Nov 29). The initiative is aimed at enhancing recreational activity by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). However, this news did not sit well with social media users, who have slammed the Delhi LG and government for launching hot air balloon rides rather than focusing on the pressing issue of pollution.

In a post on X, LG Saxena wrote, “Happy to inform that the balloon rides will be available for the people of Delhi Saturday onwards at Baansera and thereafter, at Asita, Yamuna Sports Complex and CWG Village Sports Complex in coming days.”

He added, “This new recreational/adventure activity started by Delhi Development Authority in the City, is another step forward in making Delhi a vibrant city replete with enhanced recreational amenities and world class infrastructure.”

Netizens mock Delhi LG

The comments section of the LG’s post was filled with people slamming him and the Delhi authorities. While some mocked them, others questioned why the government is not focusing on the pollution issue in the city.

“People are suffering from polluted air.. but this guy is enjoying the hot air balloon... irony,” wrote one user. “Great priorities. Our country is surely doomed,” another said. “Wasn’t the pollution on the ground enough of a problem, Dada? Now you're sending it up into the sky?” one questioned.

A person wrote, “How can some be this tone deaf!” While another said, “There are 100 problems, but you chose to ignore everything and send people in the balloon to get the fresh air.”