NEET, JEE Exams 2020 postponed to September amid Covid-19 fears

The National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) were postponed till September, announced Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. The new dates were announced by the HRD Minister in a video message issued by him on microblogging website Twitter.

"Keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education, we have decided to postpone JEE and NEET examinations," Pokhriyal tweeted.



Keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education we have decided to postpone #JEE & #NEET examinations. JEE Main examination will be held between 1st-6th Sept, JEE advanced exam will be held on 27th Sept & NEET examination will be held on 13th Sept. pic.twitter.com/klTjtBxvuw — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 3, 2020 ×

On Thursday, the HRD ministry formed a panel to check the feasibility to conduct the examinations in July. The JEE examination will be held between September 1 to 6, JEE Advanced examination will be held on September 27 and NEET examination will be held on September 13.



