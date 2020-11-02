NDA crosses 100-seats mark Rajya Sabha; Congress drops to lowest ever tally

After nine BJP candidates, including Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, were elected unopposed to the Upper House on Monday, the ruling NDA dispensation further consolidated its position in Rajya Sabha crossing the 100-mark.



The Congress, which dominated the Upper House for a long time, is now down to 38 seats - its lowest ever tally - in the 242-member House after it lost two more seats to the BJP in the current elections.



Out of the 11 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs- 10 from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand - nine were won by BJP candidates, including Union Urban Development Minister Puri, taking the party's tally to 92 seats.



It was a gain of six as three of the candidates were re-elected. NDA constituent JD (U) has five seats. Ten candidates were declared elected to the Rajya Sabha and were also given their certificates, Assistant Returning Officer Mohd Mushahid said.



Besides Puri, those elected to the upper house of Parliament are BJP’s Neeraj Shekhar, Arun Singh, Geeta Shakya, Haridwar Dubey, Brijlal, B L Varma and Seema Dwivedi; Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav; and BSP’s Ramji Gautam, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)