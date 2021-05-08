Nasheed attacked: India in touch with Maldives, support extended

India is in touch with Maldives authorities in the aftermath of the attack on the former President of Maldives Mohamed Nasheed. Nasheed who is the current speaker of the Maldives Parliament was injured in a bomb blast on Thursday evening. He has been hospitalised since then.

As part of the engagement between the two countries, Maldives regularly gets security assistance from India, a close ally. This time is no exception. India was the first country to react after the attack. India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had expressed his concern.

"Deeply concerned at the attack on Speaker @MohamedNasheed. Wish him a speedy recovery. Know that he will never be intimidated," Jaishankar had tweeted on Thursday.

According to the ADK Hospital in Male, where Nasheed is admitted, he has undergone number of life-saving surgeries on injuries to his head, chest, abdomen, and limbs. He is off life support and has also spoken to his family.

Meanwhile, the Maldives police have announced that they have arrested individuals in connection with Thursday's blast and have also released pictures. Officers from London's Metropolitan Police and Australian police will also be part of the investigation. The attack on Nasheed is being treated as a terror attack by local authorities.