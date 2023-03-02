Nagaland Election Results 2023: Check full list of winning candidates from BJP-NDPP alliance & constituencies

Nagaland Election Results 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition with Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) secured a comfortable win at the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023. The ECI conducted the elections in Nagaland on February 27, for which they counted the votes on March 2, 2023. The BJP-NDPP alliance managed to stay ahead during the entire vote-counting session. However, the BJP-NDPP have a seat-sharing agreement. The BJP contested 20 seats, while the NDPP contested 40 seats in the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023. The incumbent chief minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, has been an ally of the BJP since the 2018 Nagaland Assembly Elections. Previously, the BJP-NDPP alliance won 30 seats.

NDPP Chief Spokesperson Merentoshi R Jamir said, "We will uphold the alignment without any crack." BJP has also made statements while reaffirming the partnership. They said they might ally with other political parties, but their partner in Nagaland is only NDPP. Nagaland's BJP Chief Spokesperson Kuputo Shohe stated the two political parties would govern as an alliance after their victory.

Here's the full list of leading candidates from the BJP-NDPP alliance for the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023.