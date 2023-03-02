ugc_banner

Nagaland Election Results 2023: Check full list of winning candidates from BJP-NDPP alliance & constituencies

Kohima, NagalandEdited By: Trisha PathakUpdated: Mar 02, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

The BJP-NDPP alliance managed to stay ahead during the entire vote-counting session for Nagaland Election Results 2023. Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

Nagaland Election Results 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition with Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) secured a comfortable win at the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023. Check the list of winning candidates from BJP-NDPP alliance.

Nagaland Election Results 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition with Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) secured a comfortable win at the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023. The ECI conducted the elections in Nagaland on February 27, for which they counted the votes on March 2, 2023. The BJP-NDPP alliance managed to stay ahead during the entire vote-counting session. However, the BJP-NDPP have a seat-sharing agreement. The BJP contested 20 seats, while the NDPP contested 40 seats in the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023. The incumbent chief minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, has been an ally of the BJP since the 2018 Nagaland Assembly Elections. Previously, the BJP-NDPP alliance won 30 seats.

NDPP Chief Spokesperson Merentoshi R Jamir said, "We will uphold the alignment without any crack." BJP has also made statements while reaffirming the partnership. They said they might ally with other political parties, but their partner in Nagaland is only NDPP. Nagaland's BJP Chief Spokesperson Kuputo Shohe stated the two political parties would govern as an alliance after their victory. 

Here's the full list of leading candidates from the BJP-NDPP alliance for the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023. 

List of leading candidates from BJP-NDPP alliance
Constituency Leading Candidate Leading Party Status
Akuluto KAZHETO Bharatiya Janata Party Unopposed Winner
Atoizu ER KAHULI SEMA Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Dimapur-I H. TOVIHOTO AYEMI Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Ghaspani-I N. JACOB ZHIMOMI Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Phomching K Konngam Konyak Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Seyochung Sitimi V. Kashiho Sangtam Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Southern Angami-II Kropol Vitsu Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Suruhuto H. KHEHOVI Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Tuensang Sadar-I P. Bashangmongba Chang Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
Tuli A. Pangjung Jamir Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Tyui YANTHUNGO PATTON Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Arkakong Imnatiba Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress
Chazouba KUDECHO KHAMO Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress
Chizami K. G Kenye Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress
Dimapur-II MOATOSHI LONGKUMER Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress
Ghaspani-II ZHALEO RIO Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress
Jangpetkong Temjenmenba Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress
Meluri Z.NYUSIETHO NYUTHE Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress
Mokokchung Town METSUBO JAMIR Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress
Mongoya IMKONGMAR Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress
Northern Angami-I Dr.Kekhrielhoulie Yhome Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress
Northern Angami-II Neiphiu Rio Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress
Peren Taditui Rangkau Zeliang Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress
Phek Kupota Khesoh Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress
Pungro Kiphire S. Kiusumew Yimchunger Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress
Sanis Mhathung Yanthan Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress
Shamator Chessore S KEOSHU YIMCHUNGER Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress
Southern Angami-I Medo Yhokha Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress
Tehok C.L JOHN Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress
Western Angami Salhoutuonuo Kruse Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress
Zunheboto K TOKUGHA SUKHALU Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress
Angetyongpang TONGPANG OZUKUM     Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party  Result in Progress
Moka EE PANGTEANG Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party  Result in Progress
Noksen Y. Lima Onen Chang Republican Party of India (Athawale) Result in Progress
Tuensang Sadar-II Imtichoba Republican Party of India (Athawale) Result in Progress

