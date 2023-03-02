Nagaland Election Results 2023: Check full list of winning candidates from BJP-NDPP alliance & constituencies
Nagaland Election Results 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition with Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) secured a comfortable win at the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023. Check the list of winning candidates from BJP-NDPP alliance.
Nagaland Election Results 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition with Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) secured a comfortable win at the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023. The ECI conducted the elections in Nagaland on February 27, for which they counted the votes on March 2, 2023. The BJP-NDPP alliance managed to stay ahead during the entire vote-counting session. However, the BJP-NDPP have a seat-sharing agreement. The BJP contested 20 seats, while the NDPP contested 40 seats in the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023. The incumbent chief minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, has been an ally of the BJP since the 2018 Nagaland Assembly Elections. Previously, the BJP-NDPP alliance won 30 seats.
NDPP Chief Spokesperson Merentoshi R Jamir said, "We will uphold the alignment without any crack." BJP has also made statements while reaffirming the partnership. They said they might ally with other political parties, but their partner in Nagaland is only NDPP. Nagaland's BJP Chief Spokesperson Kuputo Shohe stated the two political parties would govern as an alliance after their victory.
Here's the full list of leading candidates from the BJP-NDPP alliance for the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023.
|List of leading candidates from BJP-NDPP alliance
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Leading Party
|Status
|Akuluto
|KAZHETO
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Unopposed Winner
|Atoizu
|ER KAHULI SEMA
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Dimapur-I
|H. TOVIHOTO AYEMI
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Ghaspani-I
|N. JACOB ZHIMOMI
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Phomching
|K Konngam Konyak
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Seyochung Sitimi
|V. Kashiho Sangtam
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Southern Angami-II
|Kropol Vitsu
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Suruhuto
|H. KHEHOVI
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Tuensang Sadar-I
|P. Bashangmongba Chang
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result Declared
|Tuli
|A. Pangjung Jamir
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Tyui
|YANTHUNGO PATTON
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Arkakong
|Imnatiba
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Result in Progress
|Chazouba
|KUDECHO KHAMO
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Result in Progress
|Chizami
|K. G Kenye
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Result in Progress
|Dimapur-II
|MOATOSHI LONGKUMER
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Result in Progress
|Ghaspani-II
|ZHALEO RIO
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Result in Progress
|Jangpetkong
|Temjenmenba
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Result in Progress
|Meluri
|Z.NYUSIETHO NYUTHE
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Result in Progress
|Mokokchung Town
|METSUBO JAMIR
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Result in Progress
|Mongoya
|IMKONGMAR
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Result in Progress
|Northern Angami-I
|Dr.Kekhrielhoulie Yhome
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Result in Progress
|Northern Angami-II
|Neiphiu Rio
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Result in Progress
|Peren
|Taditui Rangkau Zeliang
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Result in Progress
|Phek
|Kupota Khesoh
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Result in Progress
|Pungro Kiphire
|S. Kiusumew Yimchunger
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Result in Progress
|Sanis
|Mhathung Yanthan
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Result in Progress
|Shamator Chessore
|S KEOSHU YIMCHUNGER
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Result in Progress
|Southern Angami-I
|Medo Yhokha
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Result in Progress
|Tehok
|C.L JOHN
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Result in Progress
|Western Angami
|Salhoutuonuo Kruse
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Result in Progress
|Zunheboto
|K TOKUGHA SUKHALU
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Result in Progress
|Angetyongpang
|TONGPANG OZUKUM
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Result in Progress
|Moka
|EE PANGTEANG
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Result in Progress
|Noksen
|Y. Lima Onen Chang
|Republican Party of India (Athawale)
|Result in Progress
|Tuensang Sadar-II
|Imtichoba
|Republican Party of India (Athawale)
|Result in Progress