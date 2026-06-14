/‘Mystery’ woman caught on CCTV moments before deadly fire in Delhi’s Tughlakabad | WATCH

A viral CCTV footage has emerged from the site of a deadly fire in Southeast Delhi’s Tughlakabad Extension, showing a mysterious woman entering the parking area of a six-storey residential building moments before the blaze broke out. Three people were killed in the fire, which broke out on early hours of Friday (Jun 12).

According to police, the woman, believed to be in her twenties, was seen with her face partially covered and her head wrapped in a cloth as she entered the ground-floor parking area. Less than a minute later, a sudden flash, resembling an explosion, was captured on camera. Seconds later the woman was seen rushing out of the premises immediately as the fire erupted.

In a statement, the Dehi Police said, “We have taken cognisance of a video being circulated in connection with the Govindpuri fire incident. The matter is being investigated from all possible angles.”

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It added, “We can’t rule out the conspiracy angle. We are trying to detain the woman. The video is being analysed frame-by-frame by investigators to ascertain the context in which it was recorded and whether any individuals seen in it have a direct link to the incident. The matter is being investigated from all possible angles, and no possibility, including a conspiracy angle, is being ruled out at this stage.”

According to IANS, Delhi Police have apprehended a 17-year-old and three other in connection with the incident. “Investigators, citing CCTV footage, said the blaze was a deliberate act of arson linked to a personal dispute and an alleged plan to set a resident’s scooter on fire. Additional charges, including criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide, have been added. Further investigation is underway,” it reported, citing Delhi Police.

The victims were identified as Pankaj (28), his sister Soni (20), and their grandmother Sushila Devi (70). Two other family members, Guddi (50) and Moni (18), sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.