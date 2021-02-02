Myanmar coup: Indian mission asks Indians to take precaution 

In the aftermath of the coup in Myanmar, the Indian mission in the country has advised all Indian citizens to take "due precautions and avoid unnecessary travel". The Indian mission has also advised its nationals to get in touch with it, in case required.



Meanwhile, the local authorities in the country have issued NOTAM or notice to airmen that no flights will leave or come in the country. Govt sources in Delhi told WION that airlines are keeping an eye on the situation and are rescheduling. The Indian mission in Myanmar issued an advisory in connection with Air India Flight (AI1333), pointing out that the flight, which was earlier scheduled to leave on 4th February, will now leave on 11th February.



Monday saw the military dismissing the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi in the country drawing several reactions from the global community. India expressed its "deep concern", with the ministry of external affairs in its release reminded that New Delhi has "always been steadfast in its support to the process of democratic transition in Myanmar." The statement said, "We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld."