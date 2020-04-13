Muslims should offer namaz at homes during the holy month of Ramzan: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday urged Muslims not to visit mosques during the month of Ramzan and also requested people should avoid holding iftar parties during this Ramzan.

"During the holy month of Ramzan, starting from 24th April, Muslims should offer prayers at their homes & refrain from going to mosques & 'eidgahs' because of Coronavirus Pandemic," he said in a video message.

Appealing to people of Muslim community ha said that the entire world, including Muslim countries, have banned large gatherings at religious places. During Ramzan, please don't go to mosques. Offer namaz and tarawih at your home. Avoid holding iftar parties at religious or public places.