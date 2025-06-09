/Mumbai train mishap: Maharashtra government announces INR 500,000 ex gratia to kin of 4 deceased

Maharashtra government announced an ex gratia of INR 500,000 ($5,836) to the kin of the deceased, who died after falling off a local train in Mumbai on Monday (June 9). Four commuters have died and six others were injured after falling off a local train plying to Kasara in Mumbai's suburban area in Thane district from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST).

Watch | Mumbai train mishap: 13 passengers fall off train near Mumbra station

Speaking to news agency PTI, Central Railway CPRO Swapnil Neela said, "The incident that has happened, the guard of the train plying between CSMT and Kasara informed us, eight people had fallen on track, ambulance was arranged by Railway to send them to hospital, it reached around 9:50 am, these people were travelling on footboard of the local train. Now, new trains that are coming, will have automatic door closure facility, to avert such incidents."

After the mishap, Neela assured that there would be trains with automatic door closure facility soon to avert such incidents.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to his X account, shared his condolences, he wrote, “Deeply pained by the incident where 8 passengers fell from a local train between Diva and Mumbra stations, unfortunately leading to loss of lives. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. We stand with them in this difficult time.”

He added, "The injured passengers had been immediately rushed to Shivaji Hospital and Thane Civil Hospital and are under medical treatment. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is closely coordinating all efforts. The Railway department has initiated an inquiry to find out the exact cause of the incident."

Initial reports suggest that the passengers were travelling in an overcrowded train and were on the footboard when the accident took place. The incident took place during peak hours, on reaching the accident spot, railway officials rushed the injured and victims to a nearby hospital.