/'Not possible'- Mumbai woman's savage response to boss during red alert wins the internet

Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall on Tuesday, August 19, leading to a standstill of the vibrant Mumbai life. The government issued a red alert, government and semi-government offices were granted holidays, and private offices were issued an advisory to allow work from home for employees

One particular chat has caught the attention of netizens, as one employee texted her manager that she wouldn't be able to reach the office due to being stuck in traffic.

Her manager insisted, “Let it be, late. But arrive…” She came to work despite the red alert. Her bold and concise response has gained attention from the Reddit user. “Not possible”. No apologies and excuses, just outright denial.

One of her colleague share a screenshot of the group chat on a reddit post remarking, “Red alert has been issued in Mumbai … we don’t have WFH policy. She doesn't take s**t from anyone anyways, fir manager bhi kyu na hoo (not even the manager)” .