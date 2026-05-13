/Mulayam Singh Yadav's son and Akhilesh Yadav's step-brother Prateek Yadav passes away under unclear circumstances

Prateek Yadav, who was the son of late former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, has passed away at a civil hospital in Lucknow on Wednesday (May 13), as per news agency ANI. He was the husband of Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission Vice-Chairperson Aparna Yadav and step brother of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. The post mortem process is ongoing and some reports indicate that the it may be a case of poisoning. According to the information available, Prateek Yadav was brought to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.