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  • /Mulayam Singh Yadav's son and Akhilesh Yadav's step-brother Prateek Yadav passes away under unclear circumstances

Mulayam Singh Yadav's son and Akhilesh Yadav's step-brother Prateek Yadav passes away under unclear circumstances

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: May 13, 2026, 08:01 IST | Updated: May 13, 2026, 08:01 IST
Mulayam Singh Yadav's son and Akhilesh Yadav's step-brother Prateek Yadav passes away under unclear circumstances

Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son Prateek Yadav Photograph: (Instagram)

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Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son Prateek Yadav has passed away, ANI reported. His dead body has been taken for post mortem process in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. This is a developing story

Prateek Yadav, who was the son of late former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, has passed away at a civil hospital in Lucknow on Wednesday (May 13), as per news agency ANI. He was the husband of Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission Vice-Chairperson Aparna Yadav and step brother of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. The post mortem process is ongoing and some reports indicate that the it may be a case of poisoning. According to the information available, Prateek Yadav was brought to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

This is a developing story

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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