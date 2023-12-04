Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 Results Live Updates: BJP ally MNF confident of securing another term

Mizoram Constituency Wise Winner Loser Candidates: In Mizoram, the serving Chief Minister Zoramthanga of Mizo National Front (MNF), an ally in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, is confident his party will return to power. Zoramthanga has said that the MNF will bag 25-35 seats in the elections for the 40-member Assembly. But Congress party has expressed optimism of replacing the MNF in the state.