Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 Results Live Updates: BJP ally MNF confident of securing another term
WION Web Team
Aizawl, MizoramUpdated: Dec 04, 2023, 01:26 AM IST
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Congress leader Lalsawta Photograph:(Reuters)
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 Results Live
Mizoram Constituency Wise Winner Loser Candidates: In Mizoram, the serving Chief Minister Zoramthanga of Mizo National Front (MNF), an ally in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, is confident his party will return to power. Zoramthanga has said that the MNF will bag 25-35 seats in the elections for the 40-member Assembly. But Congress party has expressed optimism of replacing the MNF in the state.
04 Dec 2023, 1:15 (IST)
The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM (Indian Standard Time), according to an official readout from Election Commission of India.