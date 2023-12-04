LIVE TV
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 Results Live Updates: BJP ally MNF confident of securing another term

WION Web Team
Aizawl, MizoramUpdated: Dec 04, 2023, 01:26 AM IST
main img

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Congress leader Lalsawta Photograph:(Reuters)

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 Results Live

Mizoram Constituency Wise Winner Loser Candidates: In Mizoram, the serving Chief Minister Zoramthanga of Mizo National Front (MNF), an ally in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, is confident his party will return to power.  Zoramthanga has said that the MNF will bag 25-35 seats in the elections for the 40-member Assembly. But Congress party has expressed optimism of replacing the MNF in the state. 

04 Dec 2023, 1:15 (IST)
Election Commission of India to start counting of votes at 8 AM

The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM (Indian Standard Time), according to an official readout from Election Commission of India.