Minor earthquake in Mumbai, third in Maharashtra in last 24 hours

Minor earthquake in Mumbai Photograph:( ANI )
Earlier on Friday at 10:33 am, 2.8 magnitude quake occurred at 91 km North of Mumbai.Later at 11:41 pm on the same day, tremors of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit 98 km west of Nashik in Maharashtra.
An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter Scale occurred 98 km north of Mumbai at 6:36 am on Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 2.7, Occurred on 05-09-2020, 06:36:31 IST, Lat: 19.96 & Long: 72.83, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 98km N of Mumbai, Maharashtra," NCS tweeted.
Earthquake of Magnitude:2.7, Occurred on 05-09-2020, 06:36:31 IST, Lat: 19.96 & Long: 72.83, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 98km N of Mumbai, Maharashtra, India for more information https://t.co/exCZ4pApT0 pic.twitter.com/6E4mWxKbJr— National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 5, 2020
This is the third earthquake that has hit Maharashtra in the last 24 hours.
