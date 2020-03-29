Ministry of Defence staff contribute one-day salary to PM CARES fund 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal for the contribution of one day salary by employees of Ministry of Defence to the PM CARES fund to fight COVID-19.

The employees’ contribution is voluntary and those desirous of opting out will be exempted, said the Defence Ministry.

It is estimated that around Rs 500 crore will be collectively provided by the Defence Ministry to the fund from various wings, including Army, Navy, Air Force, Defence PSUs and others, the Ministry of Defence said.

''On the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to combat COVID-19, all paramilitary forces personnel have contributed their one day salary (total Rs 116 crores) to PM CARES fund. I express my gratitude to all,'' said Home Minister Amit Shah.