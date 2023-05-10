Mindy Kaling's NRI teen saga Never Have I Ever final season to release in June

Mindy Kaling's coming-of-age comedy show Never Have I Ever is coming to an end. The Netflix show which stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, will premiere its fourth and final season on June 8, 2023.



The show follows the story of the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. Maitreyi essays the role of Devi in series who is an overachieving high school student and has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.



Never Have I Ever is mostly narrated by professional tennis player John McEnroe for Devi, with the latter often showing flashes of McEnroe`s legendary temper. Three of the episodes were narrated by Andy Samberg for Ben, and another by Gigi Hadid for Paxton.

Never Have I Ever is back one last time! Final season premieres June 8th.

The streaming show is created by executive producers, Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, with Fisher serving as the showrunner.



Never Have I Ever is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment`s Howard Klein and David Miner. The season finale will drop on the streaming platform Netflix on June 8.