Millions across country heed to PM Modi's blackout call, light diyas  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation by lighting a lamp after turning off all lights at his residence as people across the country switched off all the lights for 9 minutes at 9 PM on Sunday and lit a candle, 'diya', or flashlight, to mark India's fight against coronavirus.

Millions of people across the country dutifully obeyed to PM Modi's call and turned off lights.

President Ram Nath Kovind also joined the citizens of the country by demonstrating collective solidarity and positivity by lighting candles at 9 pm and expressed his gratitude towards every Indian for showing resolve in the fight against COVID19.

People across the country lit earthen lamps and candles in the balcony of their houses in the national capital and across the country.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat lights up earthen lamps as thousands of others across the country turned off lights as per Modi's appeal