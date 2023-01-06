Microsoft and ISRO team up to support Indian space-tech startups

Microsoft India and the Indian Space Research Organization(ISRO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) to support Indian space sector start-ups. This comes at a time when there are more than 110 space sector start-ups that are formally registered with the Government-run IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre). After the Indian Government opened up the space sector to private firms and permitted them the carry out end-to-end space activities, there has been significant growth in Indian space startups.

Anant Maheshwari, President of Microsoft India, said, "Space-tech startups in India are playing a significant role in advancing the country’s space capabilities with the power of technology. We are pleased to collaborate with ISRO to accelerate this transformation of what’s possible in space. Through our technology tools, platforms and mentorship opportunities, we are deeply committed to empowering space-tech startups in the country to drive cutting edge innovation and accelerate scientific discovery."

According to the tech giant, through Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, space-tech startup founders in India will have free access to the tech tools, and resources they need to build and run their businesses. This includes technical support to build and scale on Azure, best-in-class developer and productivity tools including GitHub Enterprise, Visual Studio Enterprise, and Microsoft 365, and access to smart analytics with Power BI and Dynamics 365.

“ISRO’s collaboration with Microsoft will greatly benefit space tech startups in their analysis and processing of vast amounts of satellite data for various applications, using cutting-edge methods like AI, Machine Learning and Deep Learning. The Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub is a useful platform for bringing together startups and providers of technology solutions to support the national space technology ecosystem. We are pleased to work together to assist and support entrepreneurs, to in turn benefit the Indian economy as a whole" Dr S Somanath, Chairman, ISRO said.

It was also added that Microsoft and ISRO will also jointly organise knowledge-sharing and thought leadership sessions for the startups with space industry experts. Further, the collaboration will support founders with go-to-market strategies, technical support and opportunities to sell their solutions via Microsoft channels and the marketplace.