MHA approves 581 companies of paramilitary forces for Amarnath Yatra security

The Home Minister of India, Amit Shah, is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Amit Shah will hold a security review meeting in Jammu, which will be attended by the LG of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, along with top officials of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Paramilitary forces.

According to sources in the Home Ministry, around 581 companies of Paramilitary forces have been approved for the security of Amarnath Yatra that is starting on July 3, 2025. MHA has already sent out orders to the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Chief Secretary of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir already has around 156 companies of Paramilitary forces, including CRPF, BSF and CAPF. An additional 425 companies will be deployed, consisting of CRPF (128, including five Mahila Coys), BSF (130), CISF (45), ITBP (55), and SSB (67).

Meanwhile, In a major operational success, two hybrid terrorists were arrested by security forces in South Kashmir's Shopian district. A CASO was launched at Baskuchan by SOG Shopian in coordination with 44 RR and 178 Bn CRPF following specific input. The area was effectively cordoned, and movement of terrorists was observed in a nearby orchard. Swift and strategic action by the forces led to the successful apprehension of two LeT hybrid terrorists—Irfan Bashir and Uzair Salam.

Significant recoveries were made from their possession which include:02 AK-56 rifles, 04 magazines, 102 rounds (7.62×39mm), 02 hand grenades, 02 pouches, ₹5400 in cash, 01 mobile phone, 01 smartwatch, 02 biscuit packets, 01 Aadhaar card. Security forces have registered an FIR under relevant sections, and investigation is underway.

The Home Minister will also be visiting the forward areas in Poonch sector and meeting the locals who have been affected by the recent escalation on the borders.

