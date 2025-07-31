/Memes take over social media after Trump imposes 25% tariffs on India

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jul 30) announced 25 per cent tariffs on India, starting August 1, 2025. He said that the United States has a massive trade deficit with India, adding that India will also be paying additional penalties due to its trade relations with Russia. The US president’s move has sparked various reactions, including those from netizens, some of whom flooded social media with memes.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country.”

Talking about India buying Russian military equipment and oil, he further said, “Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE — ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST FIRST. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!”

Here are some humorous memes posted by social media users: