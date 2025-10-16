/Mehbooba Mufti sets conditions for PDP support in Rajya Sabha polls

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti has laid out conditions for extending her party’s support to the National Conference (NC) in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, tying it to the NC’s stance on two key legislations proposed by the PDP. Speaking to media in Srinagar, Mufti revealed that she discussed the matter with NC president Farooq Abdullah, emphasizing that PDP’s backing hinges on the NC’s support for the Land Bill and the Regularisation of Daily Wagers Bill, set to be introduced in the ongoing Assembly session this month.

Mufti’s remarks come amid growing tensions with the NC-Congress alliance government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. She accused the administration of “failing on all fronts” and reneging on its pre-poll promises, leading to a further decline in governance in the Kashmir Valley. “The Omar Abdullah governmenthas let down the people, and ordinary citizens continue to suffer due to its inability to deliver,” she said.

Taking a sharp jab at recent administrative decisions, Mufti criticized the NC-led government for what she called the “normalization” of dismissing employees on allegations of supporting secessionist activities without thorough investigations. “Such actions undermine justice and fairness,” she said, urging the government to address these concerns transparently. In the Rajya Sabha elections, Mufti disclosed that Farooq Abdullah had reached out to seek PDP’s support for NC candidates. “I made it clear to him that our support is conditional. The National Conference must back the Land Bill and the Regularisation of Daily Wagers Bill in the Assembly. These are critical issues for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and we will not compromise,” she asserted.

The Land Bill aims to address land-related grievances, while the Regularisation of Daily Wagers Bill seeks to provide job security to thousands of temporary workers in the region. Mufti emphasized that these legislations are central to the PDP’s agenda to address long-standing socio-economic challenges faced by the people.