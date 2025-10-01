/Mehbooba Mufti appeals to authorities to preserve playground for youth

Mufti voiced deep concern over the shrinking availability of spaces for youth, linking it to growing challenges like drug abuse, despair, and alienation among young people.
Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and President of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), visited Tatoo Ground in Chattabal today. Her visit was prompted by appeals from local youth advocating for a dedicated space to foster community engagement, sports, and cultural activities. During her visit, Mufti underscored the significance of the ground as a crucial asset for the youth, urging the Army's 15 Corps Commander to consider relinquishing the area for community use. "Our young people deserve safe, accessible spaces to participate in sports and other positive activities," she stated.
Mufti voiced deep concern over the shrinking availability of spaces for youth, linking it to growing challenges like drug abuse, despair, and alienation among young people. "We must cultivate environments that promote positivity and engagement to prevent our youth from slipping into negativity," she cautioned.
Mufti advocated for collaborative efforts between local authorities, the Army, and civil society to ensure that spaces like Tatoo Ground are restored to the public, empowering youth and strengthening the social fabric of the region.