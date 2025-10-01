/Mehbooba Mufti appeals to authorities to preserve playground for youth

Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and President of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), visited Tatoo Ground in Chattabal today. Her visit was prompted by appeals from local youth advocating for a dedicated space to foster community engagement, sports, and cultural activities. During her visit, Mufti underscored the significance of the ground as a crucial asset for the youth, urging the Army's 15 Corps Commander to consider relinquishing the area for community use. "Our young people deserve safe, accessible spaces to participate in sports and other positive activities," she stated.