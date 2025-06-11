/Meghalaya murder case: Sonam Raghuvanshi returned to Indore, met 'lover' after husband's killing, police claims

Meghalaya murder case: In the ongoing investigation in the Meghalaya murder case, police have made a big claim that Sonam Raghuvanshi returned to Indore after allegedly murdering her husband and met with her “lover” to plan her next move. The Madhya Pradesh Police claimed that Sonam met Raj Kushwaha in a rented room and planned ahead. She later went 2,000km away to Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

Police have further alleged that Sonam was deliberately confusing authorities to affect the investigation. Police are also examining CCTV footage, and Railway records show that she may have taken a train from Guwahati to Patna after May 23-24 to confuse police and lead the investigation by dodging flight records.

“We have CCTV footage of her getting off a Guwahati-Patna train. The route was chosen to misguide investigators,” a senior UP police officer told the Times of India.

The news agency also reported that the Indore Police has said that the accused tried to kill Raja Raghvanshi by “pushing him off a cliff,” but they failed.

After the first attempt to kill him, they allegedly used a machete that they had bought in Guwahati.

Sonam watched the entire killing, the police said, and TOI reported.

‘She said her phone was stolen and...’

After Sonam Raghubanshi’s arrest on June 9 from a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur road, the owner of the eatery, Sahil Yadav, talked about what he saw the night before her arrest.

Yadav, who runs the Kashi Dhaba, said Sonam came to the dhaba around 1 at night.

“It was around 1 in the night, she came to the shop crying. She said she wanted to make a call at her home. So I gave her my mobile and she called her family. Then I suggested she sit at a place. Later, I called the police and they came and arrested her,” Yadav told news agency PTI.