Mauritius minister thanks India on Chagos Islands, confirms US base in Diego Garcia will remain

Mauritius Minister Mahen Kumar Seeruttun has expressed his gratitude to India for its support on the issue of the Chagos Islands and reassured the American base on Diego Garcia. The Chagos archipelago, located in the Indian Ocean, is currently under British administration, despite calls from international courts for London to relinquish control. The Diego Garcia island, part of the archipelago, is home to an American military base.

In an interview with WION, Seeruttun, the Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance of Mauritius, stated, "the International Court of Justice has ruled that the occupation by the British is illegal, and they should return to Mauritius. On one of the Islands, Diego Garcia, you have an American military base. We have sought support from all friendly countries that please put pressure on the UK to at least respect that ruling of the international court of justice."

Seeruttun added, "We are a small island, and we don't have military muscle to fight the British and US. India has always been supportive of that, and other countries including China have been supportive in that particular discussion we are having with the UK. It is just cause we want our territory from the UK, we have also told the US that we are not asking them to move out because initially the whole idea of having that base was to ensure that this part of the world remains a peaceful place."

His visit is part of a series of visits expected from Mauritius to India this year, given that the country has been invited to be a guest country during India's G20 Presidency. Highlighting the close relationship between the two countries, he said, "In terms of support, ties with Mauritius are based on historic and diplomatic ties. It's a very special relationship we have. Over the years we have seen, on major development, infrastructure, it has the footprint of India."

He pointed out that, "India has been supportive of Mauritius's development. The latest major project is a new metro project. We got lots of support in implementing the project and it has already got operational. The new supreme court building has been funded by India."

Also read | Indian teams proactively assisting search and rescue operations, says Indian ambassador to Turkey

Regarding allegations of black money, the minister said, "We must dispel that kind of allegation that Mauritius has allowed black money. We have a number of legislations, existing one we have amended to reinforce legal provision that our system is robust enough to eliminate risk associated with illicit funds. We are fully compliant with regard to the issue. We keep on reinforcing the system."

About the potential collaboration with GIFT city, Gujarat, the minister said, "we feel we can work together with GIFT city. Based on the experience and relationship we have; we can do a lot together. We are working on an MOU we would like to sign with GIFT city, we can collaborate and do things together and make both countries benefit from that."

Regarding the Adani-Hindenburg case, the minister stated, "What we usually have as a reputable jurisdiction is that we don't ignore those kinds of reports. If there is anything of concern, we take action. At the level of regulators, they have conducted their gathering of information to see if there have been breaches according to our legal provisions... Legal provisions in our jurisdictions have not been breached."