/Massive fire breaks out in Tatanagar-Ernakulam express train in Andhra Pradesh, 1 dead

A man was charred to death after two compartments of Train No. 18189 Tatanagar-Ernakulam Junction Super Fast Express caught fire in the wee hours of Monday (Dec 29) near Yelamanchili Railway station in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh. The railway officials said that they received information about the fire at 12:45 am. The official told reporters that there were 82 passengers in one of the affected coaches and 76 in another when the train caught fire. "Unfortunately, a dead body was found from the B1 coach," the official added.