/Massive fire breaks out in Tatanagar-Ernakulam express train in Andhra Pradesh, 1 dead

A man was charred to death after two compartments of Train No. 18189 Tatanagar-Ernakulam Junction Super Fast Express caught fire in the wee hours of Monday (Dec 29) near Yelamanchili Railway station in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh. The railway officials said that they received information about the fire at 12:45 am. The official told reporters that there were 82 passengers in one of the affected coaches and 76 in another when the train caught fire. "Unfortunately, a dead body was found from the B1 coach," the official added.
The deceased was identified as 70-year-old Chandrsekhar Sundaram. The two damaged coaches were detached from the train, which proceeded towards Ernakulam. Railways also said that the passengers in the damaged coaches will be sent to their destinations. Two forensic teams are working to ascertain the cause of the fire, the police official said.
The authorities have provided the following helpline numbers:
Elamanchili - 7815909386
Anakapalle - 7569305669
TUNI - 7815909479
Samalkot - 7382629990
Rajahmundry - 088 - 32420541
088 - 32420543
Eluru - 7569305268
Vijayawada - 0866 - 2575167