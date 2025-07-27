As many as six people have been killed and several injured in a stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple in India's Uttarakhand on Sunday (July 27). Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the incident while speaking to reporters and said that a detailed report of the incident is awaited. The injured are being taken for treatment to nearby hospitals and rescue and relief operations are underway. Initial reports suggested that the stampede may have occurred due to an electric shock in the area, leading to sudden chaos and panic among worshippers. Authorities are also in the process of identifying the victims who lost their lives. A large crowd reportedly gathered in the temple due to the holy month of Shravana .

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in a tweet said, “SDRF, local police, and other rescue teams have reached the site and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I am in constant contact with the local administration regarding this matter, and the situation is being closely monitored...” SSP Pramendra Singh Dobal said, "We received reports of some people being injured, following which the police took immediate action. Around 35 people were brought to the hospital and 6 have been confirmed dead. The rest are undergoing treatment... Prima facie, the stampede was triggered by a rumour of an electric shock on stairs 100 metres down the temple route. We are investigating further..." Speaking to news agency ANI, one of the injured said, "Suddenly, a huge crowd gathered there and a stampede took place. During this, I fell and my hand got fractured..."