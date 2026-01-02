/Marriage refusal sparks shocking attack in Mumbai

A shocking incident unfolded in India’s financial capital city Mumbai, where a 25-year-old woman allegedly mutilated her partner after he refused to marry her. According to police, the woman invited her 42-year-old lover to her home in Jamblipada, Kalina, late on New Year’s Eve under the guise of celebrating and offering sweets. The two had reportedly been involved in a relationship for about seven years, despite both being married to other people and having families of their own.

During the meeting, arguments broke out when the man again refused her repeated requests to leave his wife and marry her. In a violent turn of events, the woman is accused of pulling out a sharp knife and slashing the man’s private parts, inflicting serious injuries. Despite the severity of his wounds, the victim managed to escape and alert his brother, who took him to VN Desai Hospital for urgent care.

Doctors indicated that the injuries were deep and might require surgical intervention. Local police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing grievous hurt by dangerous means, criminal intimidation and other offences. The woman was initially reported to be on the run, but later arrested in connection with the attack. Investigators are looking into the full circumstances of the incident, and several police teams have been tasked with ongoing inquiries.