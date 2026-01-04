A man carrying a forged UPSC result that falsely showed him as selected for the civil services reported to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) on Saturday for training, triggering authorities to launch an investigation into the matter, officials said, news agency PTI reported.

They stated that the incident came to light during a preliminary inquiry that the man from Saran in Bihar, identified as Pushpesh Singh, working at a private firm in Gurugram, had been a victim of fraud. Based on Police input, Singh claimed that he developed contact with some people in Gurugram who took Rs 13,000 in cash and Rs 14,564 via UPI from him in two instalments for giving the exam and the interview, which was found to be all fake.

A zero FIR was registered

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Officials said he later received a fake selection result on WhatsApp, claiming he had cleared the exam and asking him to report to the academy for training. When he arrived at LBSNAA along with his parents and belongings, the academy administration alerted the Mussoorie police about a person with a forged UPSC result.