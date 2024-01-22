Man dies on stage in Haryana's Bhivani while playing Hanuman in Ramleela

Harish Mehta, a stage actor in the north Indian town of Bhivani, died of a heart attack while performing on stage on Sunday. Harish was playing the role of Hanuman in Ramleela (theatrical Ramayan) at Bhiwani's Jawahar Chowk ahead of Ram Temple's inauguration in Ayodhya on Monday. Local reports stated that he died while performing on stage with the actor who played Lord Ram in the production. Harish had been playing the role of Hanuman for the 25 years for Baskinath Ramleela Comittee's production.



The incident occurred on stage while the actors were enacting Ram's coronation. Harish reportedly died on the feet of the actor who played Ram. Eyewitness accounts stated that the portion was being enacted on stage via a song. As the song ended, Harish Mehta, 'sacrificed his life as he bowed at the feet of Lord Ram,' stated local reports.



Initially, the audience felt Harish was in character and hence lying on Ram's feet. Soon after actors on stage tried to lift him up and realised he was not responding. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead.



The event was organised on Sunday, ahead of Ram Mandir's inauguration at Ayodhya on Monday noon.