/Major accident averted! Air India pilots hit brakes of plane racing at 155 km/hr on runway: What happened next

The Air India flight from Delhi to Kolkata aborted takeoff on Monday evening after a technical issue was detected while the aircraft was accelerating on the runway at 155 km per hour
An Air India flight from Delhi to Kolkata was cancelled on Monday evening (July 21) after a technical issue was detected while the aircraft was accelerating on the runway at 155 km per hour. As per a NDTV report, the incident occurred at Delhi airport and involved an Airbus A321 aircraft with 160 passengers on board. The flight, scheduled to depart around 7:30 pm. All passengers were safely deboarded following the aborted takeoff.
In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said, “Flight AI2403 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on 21 July 2025 has been rescheduled to depart later this evening, necessitated by a technical issue detected during the take-off roll. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off, following Standard Operating Procedures. All passengers have disembarked, and our ground colleagues in Delhi are extending support to them. The inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen disruption is sincerely regretted. At Air India, the safety and well-being of our passengers remain top priority.” Another spokesperson added, “Flight AI2403, operating from Delhi to Kolkata, was on the take-off roll when a technical issue was detected, leading the pilots to return to the taxiing bay.”
Earlier on July 21, an Air India flight from Kochi to Mumbai skidded on the runway while landing amid heavy rains. The aircraft, operating as flight AI2744, slipped during touchdown but was quickly brought under control by the pilots. All passengers and crew members onboard were safe and have since deboarded the aircraft. Information on injuries, if any, is still awaited. The plane has been grounded and will undergo technical checks. In a brief statement, an Air India spokesperson said, "The safety of our passengers and crew remains our top priority." In recent days, Mumbai has seen intense monsoon rain, which has led to waterlogging and delays across the city, including at its busy international airport.