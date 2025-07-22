/Major accident averted! Air India pilots hit brakes of plane racing at 155 km/hr on runway: What happened next

An Air India flight from Delhi to Kolkata was cancelled on Monday evening (July 21) after a technical issue was detected while the aircraft was accelerating on the runway at 155 km per hour. As per a NDTV report, the incident occurred at Delhi airport and involved an Airbus A321 aircraft with 160 passengers on board. The flight, scheduled to depart around 7:30 pm. All passengers were safely deboarded following the aborted takeoff.



In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said, “Flight AI2403 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on 21 July 2025 has been rescheduled to depart later this evening, necessitated by a technical issue detected during the take-off roll. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off, following Standard Operating Procedures. All passengers have disembarked, and our ground colleagues in Delhi are extending support to them. The inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen disruption is sincerely regretted. At Air India, the safety and well-being of our passengers remain top priority.” Another spokesperson added, “Flight AI2403, operating from Delhi to Kolkata, was on the take-off roll when a technical issue was detected, leading the pilots to return to the taxiing bay.”