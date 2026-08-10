/Mahindra Group Sets Up Novavayu Aerospace for Aircraft Manufacturing

Mahindra Group has set up a new aersopace company called Novavayu Aerospace Limited to manufacture aircraft, advanced aerospace products, and systems. It was officially registered on July 30, under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, with its headquarters in Mumbai. It has been incorporated with an initial authorised share capital of ₹1 crore.

Novavayu is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mahindra Defence Systems which is owned by Mahindra Technologies which is itself wholly owned by Mahindra & Mahindra. The official regulatory filing specify that the company will cater to the defence aviation segment. Mahindra has said that Novavayu will design an aircraft independently, assemble one with overseas partner and manufacture parts and major structures for an existing partner.

The group already has a footprint in the aersopace manufacturing. This development marks a massive strategic shift for Mahindra from a precision components supplier to a full-scale aerial platform manufacture. Mahindra Aerostructures operates a large manufacturing plant near Bengaluru and produces aircraft parts, sub-assemblies and larger structures for global aircraft manufacturers. Aerostructures are physical structures that form part of an aircraft.

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Its work includes contracts to manufacture the main fuselages of the Airbus H130 and H125 light helicopters. The first H130 cabin assembly is scheduled for delivery to Airbus in March 2027. The H125 fuselage programme is also targeted to begin deliveries in 2027.