/Maharashtra: Woman doctor sexually assaulted by cop for several months; dies by suicide

In a disturbing incident, a woman doctor working at a government hospital in Maharashtra’s Satara district allegedly died due to suicide, leaving behind a suicide note written on her hand. In that chilling note, she has accused two police officers of sexually assaulting and harassing her for several months. In her note, she mentioned accused PSI Gopal Badane of raping her repeatedly over five months, and alleged that another officer, Prashant Bankar, mentally harassed and intimidated her throughout this period. “Police inspector Gopal Badne is the reason I died. He raped me four times.

He subjected me to rape, mental and physical abuse for more than five months," the note on the victim's palm said.

The disturbing note has forced authorities to begin forensic testing swiftly to verify its authenticity as a part of the investigation. The doctor, originally from Beed district, worked at a hospital in Phaltan tehsil. According to the police, the victim was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan late on Thursday night, prompting authorities to launch an investigation. Authorities have assured that a full investigation has been initiated to verify the facts and ensure accountability. On the other hand, other details have also emerged related to the suicide case.

The doctor was attached to Phaltan sub-district hospital and had been involved in a dispute between the police and health department regarding medical examinations. Sources say that an internal departmental inquiry had been initiated against her following disagreements with the police.