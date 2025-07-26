/Maharashtra: Truck's brakes fail, rams 20 vehicles on highway; aftermath video

A speeding truck rammed into 18-20 vehicles on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday afternoon, reportedly killing a woman and injuring 18 others. The incident took place in the Raigad district of Maharashtra.

The cars that were rammed by the container included luxury vehicles like BMW and Mercedes. According to reports, the truck's brakes had failed.

The victims of the crash were admitted to a private hospital in Navi Mumbai, and one of them died during treatment. A police officer told the media that the driver was arrested. He wasn't under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The pile-up caused a five-km-long traffic snarl near the Lonavala-Khandala ghat section.

The video of the aftermath of the crash showed that some of the vehicles were completely crushed, and others were severely damaged. Many passengers were seriously injured.

The accident took place on a slope, making it impossible for the driver to stop the truck.

"The driver of the container trailer truck lost control of the vehicle after brake failure. It hit at least 20 vehicles, including luxury cars like BMW and Mercedes, resulting in serious injuries to 19 people. They were admitted to a private hospital in Navi Mumbai," an official told NDTV.