Maharashtra to organise two-day special Assembly session to pass law on women safety

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday announced in the Legislative Council that the state government will organize a two-day special Assembly session to pass a law pertaining to women safety on the lines of the 'Disha Act' of Andhra Pradesh.

The minister while addressing the state Assembly on February 28 had stated that under the proposed law, the whole trial of rape cases will be completed in 21 days and there would be provision for stricter punishment including the death penalty.

The Disha Act 2019, allows stringent punishment for crimes committed against women and enables the death penalty for rape and reduces the judgment period in such cases to 21 working days.