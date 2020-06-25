Maharashtra sees nearly 5,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, biggest spike so far

Maharashtra on Thursday reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases after 4,841 more people tested positive for the deadly virus.

Till now, 1, 47,741 people have contracted COVID-19 in the state. Currently, there are 63,342 active cases in Maharashtra. On June 25, 3,661 patients recovered from the disease, taking the number of cured patients to 77453.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that the Indian economy faces an even deeper downturn than projected in April as the country grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic. It has projected a sharp contraction of 4.5 per cent in FY21, a steep drop from its April forecast of a 1.9 per cent expansion. The international body has called this a "historic low" for India.

The deadly coronavirus has now infected more than 9,551,987 people worldwide and killed more than 485,433. IMF said it expected the global economy to take a $12-trillion hit from the pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies)