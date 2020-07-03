Maharashtra records highest single-day spike in COVID-19 numbers

Maharashtra reported the biggest single-day spike of 6364 COVID-19 cases so far on Friday, which took the tally of patients in the state to 192990, a health official said.

The state also reported deaths of 198 coronavirus positive patients, due to which the number of victims grew to 8376, the official said.

3515 patients were discharged today after recovery. So far, 104,687 patients have been recovered and discharged in Maharashtra.

With the highest ever single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, India’s coronavirus tally reached 6, 25,544 on Friday. Out of which 2, 27,439 patients are active cases while 3, 79,892 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated, the Union Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, 10,992,462 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19 so far. Of them, 6,140,758 have recovered, and 524,039 have died, according to Worldometer.

The United States remains by far the worst affected country with 2,836,875 coronavirus cases and 131,477 deaths. It is followed by Brazil (1,501,353 cases, deaths 61,990), Russia (661,165 cases, 9,683 deaths), and India (627,168 cases, 18,225 deaths).

(With inputs from agencies)