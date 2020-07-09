Maharashtra records 6,603 fresh cases, total at 2.23 lakh

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected in terms of Covid tally in the country. The state reported 6,603 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 2, 23,724.

The state also reported 198 new deaths, taking the death toll to 9,448. The mortality rate now stands at 4.22 per cent. Maharashtra continues to lead in the number of deaths followed by Delhi.

Meanwhile, India saw a record single-day surge of 24,879 COVID-19 cases taking the caseload to 7, 67,296 on Thursday, with Maharashtra, TN, Karnataka, Delhi, Telangana, UP, and AP contributing to around 75 per cent of the new cases, Union Health Ministry data says.

Five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (5,134), Tamil Nadu (3,616), Delhi (2,008), Telangana (1,879), and Karnataka (1,498).



(With inputs from agencies)