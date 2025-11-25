/Maharashtra: Gas leak in Vasai leaves more than 10 people injured, few critical

Suddenly, due to the cylinder leak, gas spread in the area, and people started falling unconscious as people complained about breathing issues, nausea and irritation in the eye.
A major accident occurred on Tuesday evening when a chlorine gas cylinder leaked at the water tank in Vasai West area of Maharashtra. In the toxic gas leak, authorities confirm 11 people were injured, including 4 fire brigade employees from the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation. This incident took place near Divaman Cremation Ground at 4:30 PM.
Suddenly, due to the cylinder leak, gas spread in the area, and people started falling unconscious as people complained about breathing issues, nausea and irritation in the eye. The injured have been admitted to various hospitals, with some reported to be in critical condition. Upon receiving the information, a fire brigade team arrived at the scene. Wearing oxygen masks, the personnel carefully lifted the leaking chlorine cylinder and moved it to a drain away from the scene to deactivate it. Officials stated that the situation is now under control and there is no gas hazard in the area. The administration has appealed to citizens not to panic and to avoid unnecessary movement in the area for some time as a precaution.
This is the second such incident reported within three days. Earlier on Saturday, a 20-year-old man died and two others, including a teenager, were hospitalised after a chemical leak in an industrial area in Andheri area of Mumbai. The incident had occurred at 4:55 pm inside a two-storey building in Bhangarwadi, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area.