/Maharashtra: Gas leak in Vasai leaves more than 10 people injured, few critical

Suddenly, due to the cylinder leak, gas spread in the area, and people started falling unconscious as people complained about breathing issues, nausea and irritation in the eye. The injured have been admitted to various hospitals, with some reported to be in critical condition. Upon receiving the information, a fire brigade team arrived at the scene. Wearing oxygen masks, the personnel carefully lifted the leaking chlorine cylinder and moved it to a drain away from the scene to deactivate it. Officials stated that the situation is now under control and there is no gas hazard in the area. The administration has appealed to citizens not to panic and to avoid unnecessary movement in the area for some time as a precaution.