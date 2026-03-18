/Maharashtra: ATS cracks down on Gulzar-e-Raza Trust, bank accounts frozen

The Maharashtra government has stepped up action against the Gulzar-e-Raza Trust, with Chief MinisterDevendra Fadnavisconfirming that the organisation’s bank accounts have been sealed as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged financial irregularities. The move follows a probe by theMaharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad(ATS), which flagged suspicious transactions linked to the trust. Officials suspect that the organisation collected several crores in donations, reportedly for religious and charitable purposes, but may have diverted funds elsewhere.

According to investigators, the trust came under the scanner after inputs suggested irregular inflow of money, including possible foreign contributions that may not have followed due legal process. Authorities say the accounts were frozen to prevent any further movement of funds while the probe continues. The case is believed to have roots in Maharashtra’s Beed district, where initial findings raised doubts about the legitimacy of the trust’s operations.

Officials found that the organisation may not have been properly registered under relevant laws, including those governing public trusts, which raised serious red flags. Further investigation has revealed that multiple bank accounts were allegedly opened using forged or misleading documents. In some cases, fake registration details and PAN information were reportedly used to give the trust an appearance of authenticity. Police suspect that funds running into several crores were routed through these accounts.

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Sources say a few individuals linked to the trust have already been booked, and arrests were made earlier in connection with the case. Investigators are now working to trace the money trail and identify whether more people or entities were involved in the alleged fraud.