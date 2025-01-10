Advertisment
Maha Kumbh Mela: What’s new this year?

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 returns to Prayagraj after 12 years, celebrating spirituality, mythology, and culture at the Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers meet. The 44-day event takes pace from January 13 to February 26 and is special this year due to a rare celestial alignment of the Sun, Moon, Jupiter, and Saturn, occurring once every 144 years. Check out our guide to experience it fully.

by Prapti Kumar
Maha Kumbh Mela Photograph: (AFP)
1/8

Nagvasuki temple’s makeover

The famous Nagvasuki Temple has undergone a beautiful transformation, blending traditional architecture with modern upgrades. This enhancement aims to provide a more welcoming experience for devotees attending the Maha Kumbh Mela.

2/8

Grand tent city

A massive tent city with over 2,000 tents has been set up for visitors, offering a unique place to stay. Surrounded by the holy river and the stunning ghats, this tent city provides a cultural hub for pilgrims during the festivities.

3/8

Akshayvat temple corridor renovations

A new corridor has been added to the Akshayvat Temple, providing better facilities for pilgrims. The corridor will feature history displays, comfortable pathways, and resting spots, ensuring a smooth experience for visitors.

4/8

Reopening Hanuman temple

The Shri Lete Hue Hanuman Temple is also receiving renovations to make it more accessible and vibrant, reflecting the spiritual energy of the 2025 celebrations.

5/8

World’s largest rangoli

At the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Prayagraj is set to make history with the world’s largest rangoli. Spanning over 55,000 square feet, the rangoli will use 11 tonnes of eco-friendly colours and showcase India’s rich artistic heritage.

6/8

A cultural centre

A huge Convention and Cultural Centre has been constructed to host various performances, exhibitions, and cultural discussions. This centre will offer a platform for both spiritual and cultural events during the Mela.

7/8

Kalakriti artworks across Prayagraj

As part of beautification efforts, stunning Kalakriti art will decorate buildings, streets, and public surfaces. The artwork will reflect the region’s rich mythology, spirituality, and heritage, bringing the city to life during the Mela.

8/8

Cleanliness measures

This year’s Maha Kumbh Mela is dedicated to eco-friendly practices. Over 25,000 dustbins and 160 waste management vehicles will ensure the cleanliness of the event, while the initiative promotes reducing plastic waste and encouraging sustainable pilgrimages.

