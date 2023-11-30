Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: Exit polls to be out soon
Story highlights
Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Battle is heating up to win the 'heart of India'. The word 'Madhya Pradesh' literally means central province. The major state in the Hindi-speaking belt is currently governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). but Congress is hoping to replicate its performance in last elections, which it had won, only to see its government crumble due to rebellion from Jyotiraditya Scindia. The 2018 victory in Madhya Pradesh was Congress' first in the state since the year 2003. Infighting within Congress, especially the tussle between then chief minister Kamal Nath and then Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resulted in collapse of the government. Kamal Nath is a veteran Congress leader who is known for his astute political sense. But he is often viewed to be part of the old guard in Congress. Scientia, on the other hand, represents the younger generation. His rebellion saw him take away sizeable number of Congress MLAs with him, enough to topple Kamal Nath government. The BJP came back to power merely 15 months after its loss in elections. Shivraj Singh Chouhan became chief minister of the state for the fourth time.The exit polls are due to be out this evening when voting in Telangana ends.
Follow WION as we bring you LIVE updates of Madhya Pradesh exit polls.
Gwalior East: BJP has fielded Maya Singh while Congress has fielded Satish Sikarwar
Chachoda: Here, Lakshman Singh who is brother of former state CM Digvijay Singh is facing off against Priyanka Meena, who is a former Congress leader but is now contesting on BJP ticket.
Bhopal North: Congress' Arif Aqueel has not lost this seat since 1998. But this time, his son Atiq Aqueel is contesting on Congress ticket. BJP has fielded former mayor Alok Sharma.
Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly has 230 seats. The state is currently governed by Bharatiya Janata Party's Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
In the assembly, BJP has 128 seats. Opposition parties have a total of 102 seats out of which Indian National Congress has 98, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has 1 seat while 3 are occupied by independent MLAs.
The voting to elect a new assembly took place on November 17. Counting of votes will take place on December 3.
We will shortly get a glimpse into what may happen in Madhya Pradesh as exit polls are announced. Both BJP and Congress have pulled all stops to put up a fierce fight. The exit polls are due to be announced after just over an hour. Watch this space for Live updates.